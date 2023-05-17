Stories you might’ve missed, May 17

CONDO MANAGING AGENT REFUNDS $107 TRESPASSING FINE SLAPPED ON VISITOR AFTER GUARD RECORDED WRONG UNIT NUMBER

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media after he was wrongly slapped with a fine and his car was clamped when he visited his sister’s condominium last weekend.

Mr Glenn Fong posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page that he was slapped with a $107 fine after the condominium guards thought he was trespassing when it was actually the guard who had wrongly written down his sister’s unit number.

Read more here…

25YO GUY WHO SAVED $100K SAYS HE DOESN’T KNOW WHAT TO DO WITH THE MONEY

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man who saved his “first pot of gold” wrote that he was more confused than ever as he did not know what to do with the money.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man — who “saved 100k” — wrote that he was “Not sure where to share because want to be confidential as possible, but I managed to save what many people call ‘the first pot of gold'”.

Read more here…

DEE KOSH REVEALS THE 3 MOST POPULAR LOCAL FEMALE CELEBRITIES AMONG CHANGI PRISON INMATES

SINGAPORE: In a recent interview with influencer Xiaxue, former Singaporean DJ and YouTuber Dee Kosh named the local female celebrities popular among Changi Prison inmates.

Dee Kosh could name them from his time in prison. He was sentenced to eight months in prison in August 2022 for sexual offences against underaged boys. His sentence ended in March 2023, and he is back on social media, sharing his experiences inside the prison walls.

Read more here…

“I JUST WANTED TO RANT,” SAYS TIKTOK USER WHO GOT TOLD BY NETIZENS SHE NEEDS TO WAVE FOR A BUS TO STOP FOR HER

SINGAPORE: A woman got soundly scolded by commenters after uploading a video on TikTok where she asked if it was her fault that a bus didn’t stop for her after she had waited nine minutes for the bus.

The commenters said she should have raised her hand to stop the bus.

Read more here…

REDDIT USER ASKS HOW TO STOP HER MOTHER FROM COMMENTING ON HER BODY SIZE EVEN TO STRANGERS

SINGAPORE: A woman whose mum continuously comments on her size even to total strangers crowdsourced for help to find out how to get her to stop.

u/jiajia343 wrote on r/askSingapore that her mother “randomly” tells her relatives like her aunt that she’s fat and overweight. “She would also drag me into some fitness centers and asked the salesperson if the package/program can help me to lose weight.”

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg