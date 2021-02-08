putrajaya-polls-public,-stakeholders-on-covid-19-temporary-measures-act

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 7 — The government is seeking feedback from the public and relevant stakeholders on the implementation of the Temporary Measures For Reducing The Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) 2020 enforced since October last year.

Conducted by the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal Affairs Division), the survey is aimed at obtaining feedback and views on the effectiveness of the aforementioned Act, which is also known as Act 829.

“The implementation of the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) 2020 (Act 829) is the Government’s commitment to reduce the economic impact faced by the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Act is enforced for two years from October 23, 2020 which is the date of publication in the Federal Government gazette,” it said in the questionnaire’s introduction.

According to the questionnaire, the survey is split into four parts and consists of a total of 10 questions that must all be answered.

The survey is open to those aged 18 years’ old and above.

As for the parts, the first part comprised questionnaires involving one’s personal details such as age, household income and occupation.

The second part involved questions on one’s inability to perform contractual obligation which include one question on one’s decision if the Act should be further extended beyond its stipulated two-years period.

The third part involved Section 9 of the Act, specifically on the process of mediation through the government’s Covid-19 mediation centre as an alternative dispute resolution platform for members of the public and Small and Medium Enterprises that are unable to perform certain contractual obligations as a result of the restrictions that have been imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fourth and final part involved two questions on the effectiveness of Act 829, with respondents allowed to express any feedback or suggestions in regards to the Act.

The public can access the survey here.

On January 18, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government agreed to extend the effective period of the inability to perform contractual obligations to March 31 based on the current situation and the movement control order announcement.

The original period covering the inability to perform contractual obligations under the Act expired on December 31, 2020.

Under the Act, any party with contractual disputes could seek resolution without involving court proceedings through the intermediary services of the Covid-19 mediation centre established under the Prime Minister's Department.

