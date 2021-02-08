Uncategorized White wristband, 14-day home quarantine for Sibujaya residents after Covid screening, says...

White wristband, 14-day home quarantine for Sibujaya residents after Covid screening, says Sibu health office

white-wristband,-14-day-home-quarantine-for-sibujaya-residents-after-covid-screening,-says-sibu-health-office

SIBU, Feb. 7 — Sibujaya residents who are given a white wristband after taking swab test at the mass Covid-19 screening at Sibujaya flats here must undergo home quarantine for at least 14 days, said a spokesperson from the Sibu Divisional Health Office.

The spokesperson said they were not allowed to go out from their house throughout the quarantine period and should wait for further instructions from the Health Ministry.

“Those given the wristband must stay at home. Only one from each household is allowed to go out to buy food.

“We will let them know when the (quarantine) instruction is lifted or whether they need to undergo second swab test or after 14 days if they do not display any Covid-19 symptoms,” he said when contacted to explain on the white wristband spotted on individuals who underwent swab test at the screening today.

The mass screening at an open space near Sibujaya flats from 9am until noon was held due to an increase in Covid-19 positive cases in Sibujaya.

Sarawak Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing said that Sibujaya has recorded 141 cumulative cases of Covid-19 as ofFebruary 4.

Similar mass screening was also held on January 31 at Sibujaya market but those who underwent the test were not given any wristband.

Dr Teh said the requirement for them to use a wristband was a new instruction from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Meanwhile, Sibujaya police station head Insp Rodua Tayo advised the residents who had their swab taken to adhere to the regulations from the Health Ministry.

“Anyone with the wristband found violating the regulations will be arrested. We will refer them to the health authority for further action,” he said.

The mass screening today ran smoothly and received good response from Sibujaya residents.

The mass screening today ran smoothly and received good response from Sibujaya residents.

The screening was conducted by 30 health workers, while the police, Rela, army and Civil Defence Force helped to control the crowd.

