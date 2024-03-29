SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) has launched an investigation after a Chinese tourist complained online that he was discriminated against by a security guard at the tree-top suspension bridge of MacRitchie Reservoir, who apparently made a rude hand gesture towards him.

The guard’s behavior was caught on camera while the tourist was taking a selfie.

Netizen Heya Tonggua posted a video on China’s Little Red Book social media platform on 23 Mar, revealing that a “very disharmonious incident” occurred when he visited Singapore recently.

He revealed that when passing the suspension bridge, the security guard first asked where the two tourists in front of him were from. After learning that they were from Japan, the security guard spoke favorably and praised Japan.

Heya then greeted the security guard and was asked the same question. However, after hearing that he was from China, the security guard allegedly behaved coldly.

Heya took a selfie at the area. It was only later, when he was looking through his camera reel, that he discovered that the security guard made inappropriate gestures behind his back. The move even startled the two Japanese tourists who were there and they quickly pressed down the security guard’s hand.

The video caused a huge uproar after being uploaded to the Internet, and many netizens left comments criticizing the guard’s behavior.

NParks has confirmed that it is aware of the incident. A spokesman asserted that the authority does not tolerate such behavior and is currently investigating the case.

Heya also confirmed in another video that NParks personnel had contacted him on Monday (25 Mar) and told him that the guard involved was an employee of a security company contracted by the authority.

NParks will also conduct a thorough investigation as to why the guard was wearing a Singapore Polytechnic top at the time of the incident.

/TISG