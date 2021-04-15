PSP Francis Yuen questions PAP’s contingency plan for next PM

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Francis Yuen has expressed concern over whether there is any contingency planning at the highest levels of Government.

The PSP secretary-general was moved to raise the question following Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat’s decision to step aside as leader of the ruling People’s Action Party’s fourth-generation (4G) team, creating uncertainty over who will be the next Prime Minister.

In a Facebook post, Mr Yuen wrote: “The latest development following DPM Heng’s announcement of his stepping aside as leader of the 4G (fourth generation) raises the question of whether there was any contingency planning in such an important matter that affects not only the ruling party but also the confidence of Singaporeans and the international community in our country. The need for more time to sort things out can only suggest that the ruling party lacks a workable contingency plan that can be implemented quickly.”

𝗘𝗺𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 “𝘄𝗵𝗮𝘁-𝗶𝗳” 𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 – 𝘣𝘺 𝘍𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘴 𝘠𝘶𝘦𝘯 (Yuen Kin Pheng), 𝘚𝘦𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺-𝘎𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭, 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘚𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘢𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 For… Posted by Progress Singapore Party on Tuesday, 13 April 2021

An organisation to be successful needs a backup plan in areas which affect its performance, he said. “Whether it is mounting a major marketing initiative or developing a new product or mapping out a succession plan, the ‘what-if’ questions must be addressed.” he wrote.

Mr Yuen stressed the importance of scenario planning, which helps to mitigate situations that can catch us off-guard. “What-if” thinking is important for political parties, he added.

“This is an important lesson for us and a strong reminder that a good plan must have backup options. The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) is entering a consolidation phase in its development. Embracing a ‘what-if’ mentality as part of our DNA is crucial to building a strong party,” he said.

