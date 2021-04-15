Home News Featured News Singapore economy posted 0.2% growth on a year-on-year basis: Chan Chun Sing

Singapore economy posted 0.2% growth on a year-on-year basis: Chan Chun Sing

'The expansion is a strong signal that our economy is slowly but surely recovering'

Photo: Facebook/ Chan Chun Sing

Author

Denise Teh

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsSG Economy
- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Singapore economy has begun slowly recovering in the new year.

According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), based on advance estimates, the Singapore economy grew by 0.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter of 2021. This was a turnaround from the 2.4 per cent contraction recorded in the previous quarter, said MTI in a press release on Wednesday (April 14).

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 2.0 per cent, extending the 3.8 per cent expansion in the preceding quarter, the press release added.

- Advertisement -

Photo: MTI Press Release

The manufacturing sector grew by 7.5% on a year-on-year basis in the
first quarter, following the 10.3 per cent expansion registered in the previous
quarter.

Meanwhile, the construction sector shrank by 20.2%. But even that was an improvement from construction’s 27.4% contraction in the preceding quarter.

Wholesale and retail trade and the transportation and storage sectors also shrank by 4.1% in the first quarter.

On the other hand, information and communications, finance and insurance, and professional services sectors struck a bright note, collectively growing by 3.7%.

The remaining group of services sectors (accommodation and food services, real estate, administrative and support services and other services industries) shrank by 3.9 per cent. Still, that was an improvement from their 9.9 per cent contraction in the previous quarter.

Looking at the bright side, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chung Sing wrote on Facebook: “The expansion is a strong signal that our economy is slowly but surely recovering from the unprecedented impact of Covid-19 last year. While we are cautiously optimistic, many downside risks remain which we will have to pay close attention to.”

Acknowledging there are still problems, he added: “The path of the pandemic remains uncertain with the emergence of new variants and the uneven global roll out of vaccine deployment. The multilateral trading system remains under stress as countries prioritise unilateral trade measures in order to protect domestic interests. Our economic recovery will also be uneven with sectors such as aviation and tourism facing a protracted recovery due to travel restrictions globally.”

The minister added that he is “glad to see that more of our companies recognise that there will be no return to a pre-Covid world and are taking proactive steps to prepare themselves for both the challenges and opportunities that will present themselves in the new economy”.

MTI and economic agencies will continue to support businesses entering the market, developing new products, and entrenching themselves in the global supply and production chain. This will help build a stronger and more resilient economy that can withstand sudden shocks in the global economy.

MTI will release the preliminary gross domestic product estimates for the first quarter of 2021, including performance by sectors, sources of growth, inflation, employment and productivity, in its Economic Survey of Singapore in May 2021.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

WP MPs invited to Masjid Al-Mawaddah, the “loving and affectionate mosque”

Singapore — Workers' Party (WP) MPs representing Sengkang GRC were invited to the area's Masjid Al-Mawaddah on Sunday (Apr 11), together with Aljunied GRC MPs Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap and Pritam Singh, who is also party leader. We were extremely honoured to...
View Post
Featured News

Out of Singapore’s succession hiccup, a good leader may emerge

The shock announcement by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat that he will not be Singapore’s next Prime Minister has put paid to the notion that Singapore politics is stable and predictable. Instead, this surprising development spells a period of uncertainty...
View Post
Featured News

Will voters’ views be considered in choosing the next 4G leader?

Singapore—The times, as the song goes, are a-changing. Or are they, really? A Reuters report weighed in on whether or not voters’ views would be taken into consideration in choosing the next leader of the People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth generation (4G)...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent