250 more engineers and scientists in S’pore to be employed by Dyson over the next 5 years

Singapore – British technology company Dyson is looking to hire 250 more engineers and scientists in Singapore over the next five years in line with its growth in the robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence departments.

Dyson announced on Wednesday (Apr 14) that it will move into its new global headquarters at the St James Power Station “shortly,” reported Channel News Asia.

“Here in Singapore, we are expanding in specific areas such as robots, machine learning, artificial intelligence and connectivity. And we are looking to hire experts in that field, which goes across all products,” said Dyson’s chief executive officer Roland Krueger.

In addition to offering more jobs, the firm will also establish a new global cybersecurity centre in Singapore.

Dyson plans to invest nearly S$5 billion in developing new technology, doubling its product portfolio and tapping new fields “beyond the home” by 2025. It will focus on countries like Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Philippines.

According to Dyson’s website, the company employs more than 4,400 engineers and scientists to date.

In Dyson, an engineer position can entail software, motors and power systems, research, product development, robotics, machine learning and manufacturing roles.

In Singapore, Dyson employs about 1,400 people, nearly half of them being engineers and scientists.

The addition of 250 more individuals will double its existing software and electronics engineering teams, the company said. Based on the job openings on its website, recruitment is already ongoing.

In his interview with CNA, Mr Krueger noted that Singapore has “a very good talent base”.

“We actually find some very, very good talent here, especially from universities,” he added when asked if they found it challenging to hire people given the high competition for the same talent pool.

“We have to recognise that 26 per cent of the students in Singapore are choosing engineering or engineering-related subjects, which is great,” said Mr Krueger.

Dyson’s advanced manufacturing facility in Singapore produces the Dyson digital motor, which is the heart of many of its machines, including the cord-free vacuum and its hairdryer lines./TISG

