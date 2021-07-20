- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) on Monday (Jul 19) clarified “the party’s stand that the debate is about the jobs of Professionals, Managers, Executives and Technicians (PMET) and has nothing to do with race”.

After a Jul 16 Today online article that expressed that some PSP members were concerned about the party’s stance on the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), PSP’s Secretary-General Francis Yuen Kin Pheng together with party Chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock held a closed-door meeting to address said concerns.

PSP shared that party leaders re-emphasised focus is on the fair treatment of Singaporeans and protection of Singaporeans’ jobs and wages.



In its post, the PSP added that it “stands united with all Singaporeans and will always stand up for and speak up for all citizens’ concerns and livelihoods. We will continue to focus on the importance of protecting, growing and developing our Singapore core, the foundation of our economy and future of our country”.

The PSP said on Jun 22 that it accepted the challenge to debate employment policies and the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca). In Jun, NCMP Mr Leong added that the opposition party would seek further information from the Government at the parliamentary sitting in Jul to prepare for the debate which was first mooted by Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam in May. /TISG

