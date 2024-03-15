PropertyGuru’s announces S$4,000 giveaway for rent or mortgage to 5 lucky TikTok users —Singapore News

SINGAPORE: Real estate marketplace PropertyGuru announced on Thursday (Mar 14) that it is giving away cash prizes designed to “provide five lucky winners with a welcomed breather from home expenses.”

Winners have a chance to get one month’s rent or mortgage in cash prizes. PropertyGuru’s giveaway is explained in its TikTok account, where, from March 14 to 31, 2024, more details are given.

@propertyguru We’re giving away S$4K for a month’s rent/mortgage for 5 people, instead of spending it on marketing! Tell us what you will do with the extra cash. To participate, here’s what you need to do – • Follow PropertyGuru on TikTok • Tell us what you will do with the money (up to S$4K) if your rent/mortgage was covered Read more in the Terms and Conditions in the link in bio. Most creative answers win! #DreamingIn4K #PropertyGuru ♬ original sound – PropertyGuru – PropertyGuru

“Participants can stand a chance to win a cash prize of S$4,000, equivalent to a month’s rent or mortgage. According to PropertyGuru’s latest Consumer Sentiment Study, over 90 per cent of home seekers indicate that they are willing to set aside up to S$4,000 for rent each month,” the company said on Mar 14.

The giveaway works like this: TikTok users need to follow @PropertyGuru, and chime in via the comments section of the post how they would spend the cash prize if their rent or mortgage were covered.

“Participants are encouraged to have fun and get creative with their entries. Five lucky winners will be announced in May 2024,” PropertyGuru added.

The company’s TikTok account will also help Singaporeans learn more about the property market to help them “make informed decisions and maximise their budgets for a lifetime.”

Furthermore, the most recent trends, expert advice, and helpful tips so Singaporeans can understand the property market better will also be featured in “bite-sized, entertaining videos on @PropertyGuru,” the company added.

Those who wish to join must be 18 years old and above as of Mar 31, 2024. Furthermore, they are required to have a public TikTok account, be living in Singapore, and be a tenant or a mortgagor of a Singapore property.

They should be able to provide proof of a tenancy or mortgage agreement in their own name. Employees of PropertyGuru, as well as their family members, however, are not allowed to join the giveaway contest.

More good news: participants are allowed to submit multiple entries or reasons for the giveaway, but will only be allowed to win once.

Winners will be chosen by the company based on the most creative response submitted and will be notified of their prize via email.

But before that, a shortlist of selected participants will be contacted PropertyGuru via TikTok, where the company will ask the participants to provide their full name and contact number for verification by April 5, 2024. /TISG

