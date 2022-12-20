Pritam Singh celebrates Christmas at Eunos with old-time treats for kids

SINGAPORE — Some say that Christmas, after all, is for children, and judging from the photos of the recent holiday festivities at the Eunos ward of Aljunied GRC, Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh may be somewhat of a believer in this.

The Leader of the Opposition posted pictures on Facebook on Monday (Dec 19) of what he wrote was “a free year-end event for all residents and the young ones!” in the ward he represents.

“Lots of pop corn, games and of course, little prizes for everyone courtesy of a kind sponsorship from one of our volunteers (thank you Judy!).”

He went on to add that “the best prize” of the night was a “Bestman Bubble… a blast from the past”, which young folks today would be completely unfamiliar with but, as Mr Singh wrote, “those who grew up in the 1970s and 1980s” would know quite well.

These are small metallic tubes of bubble gel that come with a tiny plastic straw for inflating bubbles. No doubt that the parents (or maybe even some young grandparents) of kids today spent many happy hours playing with the bubbles (just like Mr Singh, presumably!)

As a bonus, he also posted a link to a list of “17 Nostalgia-Filled Games Kids In Singapore Used To Play” for those who may not have grown up with Bestman Bubble.

“Nice to see children enjoying a game of hopscotch too!

Thank you to all WP volunteers for putting together this excellent event – a Merry Xmas and Happy New Year to all of you and your families too!” Mr Singh wrote.

The WP chief, in turn, received holiday greetings back from commenters.

/TISG

