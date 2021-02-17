Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open up in Oprah interview

- Advertisement -

Next month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain’s royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey.

On Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who announced they are expecting their second child stunned senior royals last year by announcing that they were stepping down from their royal duties. According to CBS, the interview will be aired on March 7.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” CBS said in a statement.

“Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

In 2018, the royal couple tied the knot in a glittering ceremony that captured the world’s attention but eventually gave up their official royal duties following disagreements with other family members in the face of huge media attention. They then relocated to Southern California with their infant son Archie last year and have signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix Inc, a major step in their plan to make a living for themselves outside the royal family.

The couple’s relationship with British media quickly soured and they have launched legal cases against several publications, according to Malay Mail.

Last week, Markle won a privacy claim against Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday paper had printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her father in August 2018. Their upcoming interview host, Winfrey is one of America’s richest and most influential women. In 2011, she concluded her top-rated daily TV talk show where she interviewed presidents and celebrities. When contacted, Buckingham Palace refused to comment.

A royal source said that as Harry and Markle are no longer working members of the royal family, any decisions they take with regard to media commitments are up to them. They are under no obligation to inform the royal household of such plans, the source said.

