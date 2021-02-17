Entertainment Celebrity Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open up in Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open up in Oprah interview

This will be their first interview since they left the British royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Next month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain’s royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey.

On Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who announced they are expecting their second child stunned senior royals last year by announcing that they were stepping down from their royal duties. According to CBS, the interview will be aired on March 7.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” CBS said in a statement.

“Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

- Advertisement -

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just announced that they are expecting a baby. Picture: Instagram

In 2018, the royal couple tied the knot in a glittering ceremony that captured the world’s attention but eventually gave up their official royal duties following disagreements with other family members in the face of huge media attention. They then relocated to Southern California with their infant son Archie last year and have signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix Inc, a major step in their plan to make a living for themselves outside the royal family.

The couple’s relationship with British media quickly soured and they have launched legal cases against several publications, according to Malay Mail.

Last week, Markle won a privacy claim against Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday paper had printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her father in August 2018. Their upcoming interview host, Winfrey is one of America’s richest and most influential women. In 2011, she concluded her top-rated daily TV talk show where she interviewed presidents and celebrities. When contacted, Buckingham Palace refused to comment.

A royal source said that as Harry and Markle are no longer working members of the royal family, any decisions they take with regard to media commitments are up to them. They are under no obligation to inform the royal household of such plans, the source said.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Jamus Lim indirectly calls out Lam Pin Min for giving out bursaries in his ward

Jamus Lim, the Workers' Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Sengkang GRC, took to social media calling out the current system whereby grassroots advisors - and not the MPs - give out grants or bursaries. The grassroots advisers belong to the People's...
View Post
Featured News

Ho Ching: Drivers of buses engaged in ‘mechanical foreplay along expressway’ should be suspended

Singapore—Footage of two buses driving dangerously close to one another made rounds online on Saturday (Feb 13) after it was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page. It was also reported on mothership.sg, which headlined the story: "SBS Transit bus 168 &...
View Post
Featured News

Heng Swee Keat thanks wife for understanding he has to work on V-Day

Singapore—Sometimes love means having to make a great many sacrifices, which perhaps the spouses of public servants know all too well. On Sunday (Feb 14), Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat penned an appreciation post to his wife, who has had to put...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent