Fendi appoints Song Hye Kyo as first Korean ambassador

Seoul — Song Hye Kyo will be reuniting with her Descendants of the Sun screenwriter Kim Eun-sook in a new K-drama series.

The 39-year-old actress has just signed on to be Fendi’s first Korean ambassador. Based on a report by Soompi, as reported by CNA, the Italian luxury brand made the announcement on Monday (February 15).

In the report, a rep from Fendi explained why they chose the Korean idol for the brand. According to the rep, Song is this generation’s icon with a beauty that embodies gentleness, strength, and a confident attitude. She personifies Fendi’s values.

Song posted on Instagram photos of her Harper’s Bazaar Korea March 2021 cover shoot, all of which feature Fendi’s Spring 2021 collection. Song shared in the magazine interview that she never stops pushing herself to go out of her comfort zone.

“Although things look fancy on the outside when I’m abroad working with respectable directors and actors, it wasn’t easy being in their culture with imperfect language skills,” she said. “However, I think that I walked down a good path, because I never participated in anything that someone pushed me to do. Rather, it’s always because I’ve wanted to do it. Nevertheless, it is still lacking. Acting gets harder, the more I do it.”

She added, “As I age and take on older roles, I know that more expectations come with it. I used to think that acting would get easier when I get to my thirties, but I think I was more comfortable then. It gets harder and harder, and I still have a long way to go.”

Born on November 22, 1981, Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress. She gained international popularity through her leading roles in television dramas Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and Encounter (2018). Her film work includes Hwang Jin Yi (2007), The Grandmaster (2013), My Brilliant Life (2014), and The Queens (2015).

In 2017, Song Hye-kyo ranked 7th in Forbes magazine’s Korea Power Celebrity list, and 6th in 2018. She is referred to as one of “The Troika” along with Kim Tae-hee and Jun Ji-hyun, collectively known by the acronym “Tae-Hye-Ji”. The Success Of Song’s Television Dramas Internationally Established Her As A Top Hallyu Star.

