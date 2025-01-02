SINGAPORE: As the city-state enters the New Year, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has expressed his optimism for the nation’s future, citing the growing number of citizens going out of their way to help others.

In a heartfelt Facebook post on Dec 31 featured in The Straits Times, the President shared inspiring stories of everyday Singaporeans whose acts of kindness and selflessness have made a tangible impact on their communities.

These individuals, according to Mr. Tharman, embody the strength and unity that will shape Singapore’s future.

Inspiring acts of kindness across Singapore

Among the inspiring individuals highlighted by the President was 15-year-old Mark Eli Fernando.

On Sept 7, Mark, a student with autism at Pathlight School, responded to an emergency alert from the Singapore Civil Defense Force’s myResponder app.

Upon arriving at the scene of a cardiac arrest incident, Mark quickly retrieved an automated external defibrillator (AED) from the lift lobby and used it to save the life of an unconscious man.

Mr Tharman praised Mark for his sense of responsibility and willingness to help others, which proved life-saving in this case.

Volunteers who make a difference

President Tharman also shared the stories of two other Singaporeans making a difference through their work with disadvantaged youth and in healthcare.

Dr Ain Azman, who initially volunteered in youth mentoring on weekends, found the work so meaningful that she transitioned to it full-time. She now spends her days empowering young people through sport, helping them build confidence and raise their aspirations.

Meanwhile, Madam Jenny Wong, 65, dedicated over 1,200 hours volunteering in libraries and hospitals, offering companionship and support to patients.

These stories, said Mr Tharman, demonstrate how Singaporeans add purpose to each other’s lives, forging stronger connections within their communities.

He emphasized that the true strength of a nation lies in the bonds people create by helping one another, and this sense of unity fills him with hope for the future of Singapore.