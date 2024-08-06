SINGAPORE: In the bustling heart of Lengkok Bahru, a story of remarkable resilience and compassion unfolds, illuminated by the indomitable spirit of Marlina Yased.

A mother of five, Marlina’s life has been a testament to the challenges of hunger and the daily struggle to provide for her family. Yet, from the depths of her despair, she inspired those around her with her unwavering commitment to helping others.

Marlina brought her community from hunger to hope.

After experiencing the hardships of divorce and financial distress, Marlina, now 46, has transformed her pain into purpose.

She started a unique initiative that has become a lifeline for many in her community – a community fridge stocked with essentials like vegetables, meat, and seafood, all available for free to those in need.

This initiative, launched in May 2023 outside her modest two-room flat, has already supported over 200 families with school-going children, ensuring they do not go to bed hungry.

Hunger to Hope

Marlina’s efforts extend beyond providing food. She has organized various programs for her neighbours, including free medical services and courses to empower mothers with employable skills.

Her latest endeavour, a healthier instant noodle cooking competition, aimed to encourage healthier eating habits among her neighbours, recognizing the staple food’s popularity due to its affordability and convenience.

Despite working as a community worker at a social service agency, Marlina volunteers her time to help her neighbours, embodying the motto “more we, less me.”

Her empathy stems from her struggles, where she often went without food to ensure her children could eat, surviving on rice and a fried egg drenched in sweet soy sauce. Her experiences have fueled her desire to give back and support her community.

Marlina’s community fridge project is a testament to her resilience and generosity. She purchases groceries, packs them, and distributes them with the help of volunteers, ensuring that her neighbours have a buffer until they can manage on their own.

The initiative also includes a morning offering of free milk and snacks for children before they head to school, with small rewards for regular attendance, aiming to motivate them to attend school regularly.

Empathy and a Fridge

Beyond Social Services, a partner in Marlina’s community fridge project has praised her initiative, highlighting its potential to meet physical needs, strengthen connections, and encourage interdependence among neighbours.

The agency has facilitated donors to sponsor groceries, with additional support from the Movements for Health Fund for operational costs.

Madam Nurul Jannah Jumari, a 25-year-old mother of five, shared how the community fridge has been a lifeline for her family since she and her husband stopped working due to anxiety problems.

Madam Jannah, who has volunteered to help Marlina, emphasized the bonding and friendships formed through the initiative.

Madam Elisa Govindasamy, a 38-year-old Malaysian and divorced mother of two, shared her own story of how Marlina linked her with the Mount Alvernia Hospital Community Outreach Team for free medical care when she needed an operation she could not afford.

Madam Govindasamy, now a volunteer herself, described Marlina as “extraordinary,” a “super mum,” and a “superwoman” from whom she is learning a lot.

Marlina’s ‘ From Hunger to Hope’ story is a powerful reminder of the impact one person can have on a community.

Through her actions, she has provided essential support to her neighbours and fostered a sense of belonging and mutual aid that enriches everyone’s lives. Her legacy is one of hope, resilience, and the enduring strength of community spirit.