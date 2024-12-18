SINGAPORE: Dua Lipa was in Singapore last month as part of her Radical Optimism concert tour, and the pop diva appears to have had such a great time not just performing but enjoying something the Little Red Dot is famous for— the food.

During her visit in early November, the singer was spotted buying chicken rice at Ah Tai at Maxwell Food Centre, and her social media posts showed her enjoying soya beancurd and coconut juice and sitting at a table full of delicious-looking dishes.

“Whatever level this was – we completed it,” she wrote.

And because the Asian leg of her tour kicked off in Singapore, she also wrote that her concert was “powered by sour plum juice, chilli crab and laksa!”

Fast forward to over a month later, and the food in Singapore still appears to be on her mind. In her newsletter, Service 95, on Dec 12, Dua Lipa shared her Top 5 Restaurant Recommendations In Singapore.

“I’ve gathered loads of recommendations that I’m excited to share with you all – from where to eat and drink to the best karaoke spots. I’ll be spreading them out over the next couple of months, so keep your eyes peeled!

For now, I wanted to kick things off with my top restaurant picks from my time in Singapore. Honestly, I’m still dreaming about those flavours…,” she wrote.

She jumped started her list with none other than Maxwell Food Centre, which, unsurprisingly, is often included in “Best of” lists of hawker centres in Singapore.

The singer called it “a true Singaporean food haven,” and the lowly but certifiably delicious chicken rice received a special shoutout. “Simple, delicious, and served with love,” she added.

Her next recommendation is Firangi Superstar, a modern Indian restaurant on Craig Road with stellar reviews online. Dua Lipa wrote that the restaurant is a “must-visit” as it puts a “twist on traditional Indian flavours” and “Indian street food meets fine dining.”

The singer also sampled the laksa at 328 Katong Laksa and appears to have enjoyed it very much indeed, calling the eatery’s take on “one of Singapore’s most iconic dishes… spicy, soul-warming bowl you won’t forget.”

She warned would-be diners, however, to prepare their tastebuds “for a fiery kick!”

Mexican grill Nixta also made it to Dua Lipa’s top 5 restaurants in the city-state, crediting the restaurant for “bringing Mexico to the heart of Singapore.”

To give people an idea of what’s in store for them at Nixta, she asked them to “Think smoky mezcal cocktails and mouthwatering tacos.”

Last but not least on her list is multi-Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee New Ubin Seafood, located at CHIJMES. “I’m still thinking about the fresh seafood,” she wrote, reassuring readers that if they’re not into seafood, there are still plenty of dishes to delight them at the restaurant.

