SINGAPORE: According to The Star, Lisa of BLACKPINK became the first group member to hold a solo fan meet in Singapore.

She dazzled fans with her vibrant performances and warm interactions at the sold-out event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 11.

Known for her captivating presence, the Thai rapper-singer performed her debut single Lalisa (2021), adorned in a jewelled black outfit, supported by 12 backup dancers and dramatic pyrotechnics.

In her 105-minute set, Lisa performed five songs, including her latest, Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), and New Woman, a pop-electronica anthem.

As the world’s most-followed K-pop star on Instagram, with a Guinness World Record to her name, she also recently opened the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York.

Memorable moments

Fans, known as Blinks and Lilies, were treated to memorable moments, including a food segment where Lisa sampled local favourites.

She praised the kaya toast as “sweet and salty” and expressed her love for ice kacang, describing it as a “pink soup”.

Another highlight was a segment called Gallery 0327, named after her birthday.

Lisa shared personal stories behind her social media photos, such as attending a Taylor Swift concert where she unknowingly received friendship bracelets from fans.

She also recounted a charming moment at a restaurant where she spotted a fan wearing her face on a shirt but chose not to interrupt.

Lisa loves her fans

Lisa further delighted fans by inviting five audience members onstage, rewarding creative interpretations of the “star” dress code.

One fan in a star-covered outfit won a Polaroid photo with her, while others received autographed CDs. In closing, Lisa thanked the crowd: “I wouldn’t be here without you guys. I love you.”