SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force said on Friday (Feb 5) that fifteen people who reportedly bought and sold casino chips at Marina Bay Sands are under investigation.

The eight men and seven women between the ages of 28 and 49 are also being investigated for other offences that include unlicensed foreign exchange and remittance activities on the premises.

Among the 15, nine have been arrested so they can further assist with police investigations, while the other six are still subject to police probe.

The police carried out a multi-agency enforcement operation on Feb 5 and 6 at Marina Bay Sands Casino that resulted in the 15 men and women getting rounded up by the authorities.

Police officers confiscated casino chips, cash, and mobile phones. The total assets seized in the operations are worth more than S$140,000.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the 15 persons in the casino were allegedly receiving or providing unlicensed services which included foreign currency exchanges, remittances and buying or selling of casino chips to casino patrons,” said the SPF in its statement.

Individuals who are convicted of carrying on a business of providing payment services without a licence may be slapped with a fine of as much as S$125,000, a prison term of as long as three years, or both.

If they are found to have used the chips for purposes other than the playing of games or tips in the casino, they could face a fine of not more than $10,000 or be jailed for up to one year, or both.

“The police take a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal activities and will take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law,” said the police, who also thanked the people who were involved in the operations. This includes individuals from Marina Bay Sands, who provided the information that led to the operations.

In related news, just last week, the police announced that upon carrying out a joint investigation with its Indonesian counterparts, members of a transnational counterfeit currency syndicate have been caught after fake S$10,000 notes were spotted at a local casino.

Four Indonesian men between the ages of 39 and 51 were arrested by local police in Riau Province, Indonesia. The group was allegedly involved in counterfeiting, distributing, and trafficking counterfeit currency banknotes.

Police in Singapore first learned of the syndicate’s activities on Sept 21, 2023, after a couple presented a counterfeit S$10,000 note at a casino, allegedly in an attempt to exchange the note for casino chips. /TISG

