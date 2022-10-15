Petrol station staff caught sleeping out of exhaustion from working two jobs, netizens felt sorry for him and praised his manager for an unexpected action taken

- Advertisement -

A video of a petrol station attendant sleeping on the job has gone viral. A TikTok video posted by @obulanofficial of multiple cars waiting at a Shell station in Malaysia showed that something was holding up the queue.

Even a motorcyclist revving his engine rather loudly did not speed up the service. The issue was then highlighted when two customers stood by the office window, and the attendant on duty was fast asleep inside.

Despite banging the cash sliding tray repeatedly, the attendant didn’t wake.

One of the customers tried shouting while more engine revving happened in the background, yet still nothing.

Members of the online community expressed pity towards the staff, noting that times are tough and that he must be really tired to keep on sleeping in the noisy environment.

Following multiple assumptions by netizens on the staff’s reason for sleeping so soundly, such as the long hours with no replacement, Ohbulan posted an update on its Facebook page that the incident was brought up to the station’s branch manager.

The young man in question told the manager that he had been waking up early to help his mother run a stall at a market, indicating that he was already working during the day before starting his shift work at the petrol station at night.

Fortunately, the manager allowed the man to take some time off to rest and even sent him for a medical check-up. He also apologized to the customers waiting in the video.

Netizens praised how the manager handled the situation, as he investigated the matter empathetically instead of getting angry right away and punish the staff immediately, with one even saying, “He’s not a boss. He’s a leader. That’s the difference.” /TISG

