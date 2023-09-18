“People who messed up real bad at work, how do you handle the setback?” — Netizen

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user who made a mistake at work asked fellow Singaporeans for advice on handling setbacks.

u/bono5361 shared in r/askSingapore: “I scheduled a meeting with a guy that my manager explicitly asked me just a day back not to meet because our company’s management has an issue with their company. (I) forgot about it the next day and proceeded to do exactly what he told me not to do (in my defense I was overloaded with so much info)”. He added that things did not end well, and his usually calm manager became very unhappy.

“He’s always gone to bat for me but I’m worried now. I’ve been feeling pretty useless and stupid the entire day,” he admitted.

Other people gave their insights and suggestions in the comments section, assuring him that mistakes are okay and that he can learn a lesson from what happened.

One user stated: “Take a breather it will work itself out, I bummed myself out on such occasions as well. You will tide through it just fine.”

Another user remarked: “Everyone makes mistakes and it’s ok, mistakes are necessary for us to learn. Don’t beat yourself up. One mistake out of the many other times you’ve got the job well done is not a fair way to judge yourself. It will be ok. This too, shall pass!”

One said: “I’m sure other parts of your work can make up for one mistake. You’ll stop thinking about it after a few days”.

Another commented: “Your manager is a big boy and will get over it. A good manager will reflect on why their staff made such a mistake and look into improving the process instead of throwing the staff under the bus,” and “Id apologise to show your manager you know youre wrong, but then dont give a fk about anything else. Youve done what you can, let the whole thing tide over by itself.”

