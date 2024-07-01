Home News

Omission in covering GeBIZ info on Founders’ Memorial cost comes to fore as ELD tender is reported

ByAnna Maria Romero

July 1, 2024

SINGAPORE: On June 21, the Elections Department (ELD) called for quotations for the supply and delivery of 10 mobile workstations in preparation for the General Election. Though no date has been announced for the next GE, they must be held before November 23, 2025, although there has been speculation that they will be called for as early as September of this year.

The ELD posted the tender on the Government Electronic Business (GeBIZ) portal, with 1:00 pm on July 5 given as the deadline. GeBIZ is the government’s central platform for e-procurement, where all invitations for quotations and tenders are posted.

The Straits Times published an article about the tender for the mobile workstations on Saturday (June 22), including the details of their technical specifications.

Over on Reddit, some users on the platform are wondering why ST looked into the bids on GeBIZ for information regarding the tender for the mobile workstations but did not do so for official records on the cost of the Founders’ Memorial.

See also  Hefty $235M cost of Founders Memorial and $599M cost of NS Square raises concerns on use of taxpayer dollars

The memorial, which began construction earlier this month, is scheduled to open in 2028. According to publicly available data from the Building Construction Authority’s online database for March 2024, the memorial will cost $235,660,000 to construct, which many in Singapore learned about through a post on Reddit.

Read also: S$1M for each SG baby born next year is better than spending S$200M on Founders Memorial, Singaporean suggests

The ELD’s tender for the mobile workstations was also the subject of a Reddit post from June 21, which featured a screenshot of the invitation to bid.

This appeared to lead one Reddit user to comment, “makes you wonder why ST chose to republish this Reddit post but not the previous one.”

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Founders’ Memorial Singapore at Bay East Garden on June 5, writing in a Facebook post that he was delighted to do so.

He wrote that the memorial would tell “our Singapore Story” and honour the country’s founders, including his father, Lee Kuan Yew, who had served as Prime Minister from 1959 to 1990, “as well as other important leaders in the public, private and people sectors in our first two decades of nation building (1950s-1970s).”

See also  LKY already has a memorial to his name in Chinese region he has never visited

The date of the groundbreaking was a historical one since it is the anniversary of the swearing-in of Singapore’s first Cabinet as a self-governing entity in 1959.

The memorial was designed by, Kengo Kuma & Associates, an architecture firm in Japan, together with K2LD Architects, a local company.

Read related: Hefty $235M cost of Founders Memorial and $599M cost of NS Square raises concerns on use of taxpayer dollars

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Home News

“Who will take responsibility and pay for the tons of water wastage?” — S’poreans ask after burst underground pipe flooded parts of Marine Parade

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Gerald Giam posts tribute to ACS teacher who died on Mt Everest

October 5, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

‘Help, I’m reaching 1-year mark of unemployment and am feeling really helpless’

October 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Can all Singaporeans really achieve FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) while still living in Singapore?

October 6, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Singapore Turf Club and Block 1 East Coast Road: Two different fates

October 6, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
In the Hood

Stairway to ‘dumb gym bro’ — Netizens poke fun at resident for turning HDB staircase into his own personal ‘fitness studio’

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Malaysia

Father and daughter walk 6km daily to her school for the sake of her education so that she becomes a “successful child someday”

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.