SINGAPORE: Students and seniors competing for space in public libraries recently made the news after some parents complained that their children could not study there.

Some libraries have been occupied by older folks chatting, watching shows on their mobile phones, or sleeping. Other netizens have defended the senior citizens, saying they also have as much right to be there as anyone else.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, writer Dr Gwee Li Sui proposed an old-school solution to the problem.

“You know where students can go mug with no sleeping ah peks? Changi Airport. That was where we went back in the day. You can still work there all night, with 24-hour food joints when you feel nibby,” he wrote on Wednesday (June 26).

Dr Gwee added that students today probably prefer to study at libraries over other places due to convenience.

“They dun need to be disciplined and stay put – they can always balik kampung or go tuang,” he wrote.

He added that in libraries, students also no longer need to plan their rest breaks during their study time since they would get approached by a librarian if they fall asleep.

Dr Gwee added that perhaps the best reason of all for libraries as the preferred venue for kids today is that “their parents can always spot-check – which is strangely what they wan.”

He wrote that Gen X Singaporeans who were able to go whole days without parental supervision “are truly a dead species,” since many in that same generation are now parents who don’t encourage this.

He added, “They dun give their kids the vast amount of freedom (read neglect) we ourselves enjoyed.”

Whether today’s parents would agree to this or not, helicopter parenting was absent back in the day, and students were allowed to do more on their own.

Changi Airport was, and still is, a popular choice for students pulling all-night study sessions, but perhaps this is for those older than the kids preparing for the PSLE, like those sitting for A-levels or in uni.

The airport, after all, is replete with spots that are clean, comfortable, air-conditioned, and accessible to eateries.

The airport is also open 24 hours a day, and it is no problem if you’re on a limited budget. For today’s gadget-driven generation, charging ports are everywhere.

Those who study all night long are even advised to catch the sunrise at the viewing deck in Terminal 3 or at the walkway between Jewel and Terminal 3.

Ironically, some netizens say that studying at the airport is quieter than at the library, especially late at night or in the early morning hours. /TISG

