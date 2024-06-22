SINGAPORE: Public spaces should be shared spaces, but libraries are causing somewhat of a divide between generations, as people are taking sides. The fuss began after a man saw some elderly people taking a nap and made a disgruntled post on social media, complaining that “Singapore libraries have become a paradise for the elderly.”

Shin Min Daily News reported on the story, saying that the man’s child is taking the PSLE later this year and is studying at the library during the holidays. He said that he saw a librarian waking up one woman, who promptly went back to sleep after the librarian moved on.

He alleges that there are seniors who use the couches at the library all day long to read newspapers, socialize, and use their phones, and only leave to get something to eat. The disgruntled dad also claimed this caused inconvenience to students using the library during the school holidays. Some are said to watch dramas with the sound on, which, understandably bothers those who need a quiet place to study.

AsiaOne, which reported on the issue on June 21, added that a similar complaint was aired on Facebook in September. “It appeared that the Chinatown Point library had become a daytime sanctuary for the elderly, which sometimes limited our ability to use the facilities for studying and completing homework or revisions,” a netizen said then.

When the AsiaOne story was shared on the Hardware Zone forum, however, not everyone agreed with those who were unhappy with the elderly people in libraries.

One commenter pointed out that a “library is not school,” and added, “Not sure why the writer sounds like it’s an entitlement for kids.”

Another asked if libraries aren’t for everyone needing an “air-conditioned quiet environment” and wondered why the dad seemed to think they’re only for PSLE students. They also asked what the students can’t study at home.

A netizen wrote that students “hogging” seats all day long is also a problem, while one pointed out that they also play computer games in the multimedia corner.

One chimed in to say that both sides should be considerate and be aware that they are utilizing public spaces.

On AsiaOne’s Facebook page, netizens also debated on the issue, with several pointing out that perhaps a solution would be a designated area for seniors to rest, given Singapore’s warm climate and aging demographic.

More prominent Singaporeans have also weighed in on the issue. Asserting that one of a library’s key roles is to be an open social space, poet Gwee Li Sui argued on Facebook: “If not the library, then where?? It’s a feature the world over and not just here, btw.”

Highlighting the lack of rest areas, Dr Gwee added: “The issue isn’t ah peks sleeping; it’s we lack dedicated resting spaces. Meanwhile, our libraries are getting noisier, and sleeping ah peks are the least to blame.”

