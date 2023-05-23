Living his best life: Uncle spotted playing Super Mario 64 at the library

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A stolen photo of an older man appearing to while away the hours playing Super Mario 64 at the library was shared on Reddit last weekend, spawning a lively discussion of the uncle who was “living his best life”.

u/solcon shared the photo on r/singapore on Saturday (May 20), which received many comments from fellow Reddit users.

“Uncle just want to go library chill then somehow photo kena posted on reddit,” wrote one.

Another was inspired to share the story of a grandma who loved to play Animal Crossing. (PS—if you’re interested, you can find it here.)

“There was this story i read on reddit some time ago about animal crossing (disclaimer: i haven’t played this game before and details of the story are a bit blurry)

“The redditor said he bought a nintendo and a copy of animal crossing for his grandma. Apparently she played it all the time The grandma eventually passed away. On a random day he decided to log in to his animal crossing account. Apparently his grandma had collected and left gifts for him in the game every day when she played. So sad…”

“This will be me in 40 years time. But it will be Neopets. Meerca chase, wait for me,” chimed in another.

One commenter wrote, “I wonder if 30 years down the road when us millennials and Gen z are old af you won’t see a lot of elderly around running for reserved seats or sitting at kopitiam, instead all of us at home playing game. If we get to retire that is…”

This was answered by another Reddit user, who replied, “honestly i hope we can all meet at kopitiam to game together at least. maybe somebody will set up a cybercafe + kopitiam hybrid. being old already so lonely then summore must game at home alone…”

One also chimed in that he could see himself doing the same in the future, but with another game. “This will be me in 2063. Instead of Mario, it’s gonna be Stellaris. I’ll play that game till I die.”

/TISG

