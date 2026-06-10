Elevated bridge becomes ‘waterfall’ during downpour; residents demand covered walkways for safety

SINGAPORE: For some Singaporean residents, rainy days are stressful as it is. However, people who are passing on the West Coast Expressway, near the industrial area around Boon Leat Terrace, are experiencing much more inconvenience when the water from the overpass is becoming like ‘mini waterfalls’ that further soak their clothes and shoes.

A 29-year-old resident admitted that she is facing this problem every time it rains heavily. In an interview, the resident shared that there were at least four places on the bridge where water would splash down, and even shielding herself using her umbrella was of no use, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

“The impact of the rain falling from the sky is strong, and my lower body will still get wet,” she claimed.

Furthermore, a 30-year-old worker who works nearby stated that the sidewalk is the only route available for people to pass through, and they have to be extra careful every time it rains. The worker also declared that she has been working for two years near the bridge and has encountered the ‘mini waterfall’ no more than 10 times, but it is still troublesome when one gets wet.

People believe that the waterfall is caused by poor drainage of the elevated highway, which leads to water accumulation on the bridge. “If possible, we hope the authorities can build covered walkways to solve this problem.”

On the other hand, a 41-year-old driver also claimed that he would usually speed up while crossing the area to avoid being splashed by the water. He also declared that the authorities should check the drainage system of the overpass for the safety of the drivers and motorcyclists.

Other related news

In similar news related to water leaks, there was a report where many residents are bothered because of suspected leaking from the ceiling of the activity area of an HDB flat in Jurong East.

This has been a concern for nearly a year, and many people are worried that residents, especially the elderly and the children, may slip and fall.

Read more about the news story here.