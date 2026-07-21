Man, 56, charged with criminal intimidation after allegedly throwing glass and chair at girl, 14, for refusing to drink beer with him at Singapore coffeeshop

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man has been charged with criminal intimidation after he allegedly harassed a 14-year-old girl at a Marsiling coffeeshop before throwing a glass and a chair at her when she refused his invitation to drink beer.

The incident happened at about 7.10 pm on July 15 at FoodHub @ Marsiling in Block 167 Woodlands Street 11. The girl’s mother later shared the ordeal in a Facebook post, while Shin Min Daily News later reported that the man had been charged in court.

A family dinner turned frightening

According to the mother, she and her husband briefly left their eldest daughter alone at their table while ordering food for their two younger children.

During that time, an intoxicated man seated nearby approached the teenager and urged her to drink beer with him. After she politely declined, he began shouting vulgarities at her.

The girl immediately walked away, but the man threw a glass and a chair in her direction. She escaped without injury but was badly shaken by the incident.

When the girl’s father returned, the man continued shouting abuse and challenged him to a one-on-one fight in the middle of the coffeeshop.

Mother questions safety at the coffeeshop

The girl’s mother said no child should fear for their safety while eating with family at a neighbourhood coffeeshop. She also said staff told her the man was a regular customer who had allegedly caused trouble before.

Concerned about safety, the mother lodged a police report and sent a formal complaint to the coffeeshop’s management, copying Members of Parliament into her letter.

The allegations about the man’s previous behaviour came from the mother’s account and haven’t been independently verified.

Man charged in court but granted bail

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man, identified as Xie Jianzhong, was arrested and later charged with criminal intimidation.

He was granted bail of S$5,000, and his case has been adjourned to July 31. If convicted of criminal intimidation, he could face up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Public spaces should feel safe for families

Incidents like this are rare, but they leave lasting bad memories for those involved. Parents expect neighbourhood eateries to be places where children can wait safely while family members order food.

When drunken behaviour crosses into intimidation or violence, it raises questions about how such situations are handled before they escalate.

The courts will determine the man’s guilt. At the same time, businesses can help by acting fast when disruptive behaviour puts customers at risk, especially when children are involved.