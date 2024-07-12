SINGAPORE: Construction on the Founders’ Memorial began last month, but not everyone can be said to be happy about it, especially since it comes with a hefty S$235.66 million price tag.

Some Singaporeans have since taken to offering alternatives to how the money could have been spent instead, including one who suggested that a theme park could have been built.

Facebook user Yong Chin Lee asked in a post on the SG Opposition Group page last month, “Does Singapore need this memorial at all?”

Mr Yong wrote that he does not believe so, saying that the memorial is not important to Singapore’s interests, survival, or growth. He added that the city-state already has the National Museum, the National Gallery, and the Singapore Discovery Center to preserve Singapore’s history.

He then went on to say that the funds allocated for the memorial can be used toward “better” purposes such as increasing the allowances of lower-income Singaporeans and national servicemen, and the amount of CDC vouchers. The number of hospitals and nursing homes could also be increased, and families in lower-income groups could also receive subsidies for early childhood education.

“$235 million dollars can do so many more useful things for ordinary Singaporeans instead of just building a few statues!” he wrote, before going on to say that the memorial park would only add “very little” economic value to Singapore.

He explained that the land where the memorial park will be built on prime land in Marina East that would bring a sizable revenue if sold to private developers to build a condominium, a new commercial district, or even a theme park. Additionally, there are also the taxes that will be collected over the years.

“The memorial park will probably become another White Elephant like the old (now demolished) Tang Dynasty village with few visitors except foreigners and maids picnicking there on weekends,” he opined.

He also asked how much the memorial park’s maintenance would cost taxpayers in the years to come, and how much would be saved if the park would not get built.

“Land is already so scarce in Singapore. We can’t afford to waste so many hectares of prime land in the CBD for a memorial park few will visit!” added Mr Yong. /TISG

