‘Plant a banana tree’: From potholes to plantations, the viral Malaysian solution

MALAYSIA: Malaysian roads are often described as either among the best in the region or the worst. While privately managed highways are generally well maintained, government‑run roads are frequently criticised for poor upkeep.

Additionally, navigating Klang Valley roads is increasingly dangerous, with commuters facing potholes, erratic drivers, and fatal accidents. Ageing infrastructure, limited maintenance funds, heavy rainfall, and rising traffic worsen conditions. Experts highlight poor coordination between authorities and utility works, while data shows hundreds of accidents linked to road damage.

Frustrated by the situation, social media users have begun suggesting creative solutions for local councils to address the issue.

On X, a user offered a humorous take on Malaysia’s pothole problem. Instead of filing complaints with local councils—which can take months or even years to resolve—he joked that a faster solution exists: plant a banana tree in the pothole.

According to him, authorities would quickly remove the tree and cover the damaged road, ensuring repairs are carried out much sooner.

Following that, another voiced frustration over the “before and after” photos of a repaired road. He noted that while a pothole was patched, the result left behind an uneven surface resembling an unofficial road hump.

Such poor workmanship poses risks to drivers—especially at night on poorly lit roads—turning what should have been a fix into another road hazard.

One more added to the criticism of recent road repairs, highlighting the safety risks posed by uneven work. He remarked that the newly patched surface feels like a “rollercoaster ride” for cars and motorcycles passing through.

He further stressed that contractors need to apply basic common sense when carrying out repairs—something, he noted, that doesn’t require a degree.

A citizen raised concerns about the banana‑tree pothole “solution,” questioning liability if a driver failed to notice the tree and crashed into it. He argued that responsibility could fall on the person who planted it.

In response, one countered with a rhetorical question: which poses a greater danger—driving through a large pothole or hitting a freshly planted banana tree?

The question remains: what truly is the best solution for Malaysia’s road repairs? Regardless of which government is in power, poor road conditions have persisted across the country.

From wealthy neighbourhoods to less affluent areas, residents often face dangerous potholes and uneven surfaces. This long‑standing issue highlights the urgent need for consistent, effective, and sustainable road maintenance strategies that prioritise safety over short‑term fixes.