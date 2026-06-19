‘She likes him more than me’: Husband struggles after wife’s confession

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man has been left heartbroken and unsure of his future after his 31-year-old wife confessed that she has feelings for a male coworker and, more painfully, revealed that those feelings had been there even before they got married.

In a post on the r/asksg forum titled “Marital woes,” the man shared that they had been married for just 13 months when his wife dropped the bombshell.

“She admitted to me that she likes someone at her workplace more than her feelings for me, and she’s not able to suppress it,” he wrote.

Although devastated by the confession, the man stressed that his wife had neither cheated on him nor acted on her feelings.

However, she has already told him to give up on her.

“I do not know what to do. Any sort of advice is welcome. Not sure if I should put the effort to salvage the marriage either.”

Apart from worrying about the future of his marriage, the man admitted that he is also struggling with the prospect of being alone.

He added that he dreads having to explain the situation to his parents, particularly because he comes from a “traditional and conservative family.”

“Fight for her, bro.”

More than 78 people responded to the husband’s dilemma, with the majority suggesting he keep his “self-respect” and walk away from the marriage.

One honestly told him, “Sorry, man. When a girl develops a crush, or in this case, feelings, it’s unlikely to go away. I say for myself, if she already asked you to let her go, I guess the only way is to do it amicably.”

Another remarked, “This is about self-respect. You’re okay with her harbouring feelings for him? Since you said it started before y’all got married, I guess it has been more than 13 months? I think you need to love yourself.”

A third added, “When women stray emotionally, it’s almost always a point of no return. No matter how hard you try to mend the relationship now, sadly, she already checked out long before those 13 months.”

Others, however, felt there might still be a chance if both are willing to work on it. Some suggested marriage counselling, while others said his wife should consider “changing jobs or departments” to create some distance between her and the colleague.

One user also encouraged him to fight for her, saying, “Coming from someone who had a divorce before, if she had not acted on it and merely feels like this, then fight for her, bro. Don’t give up on it. fight for it instead. You didn’t come this far just to be defeated for nothing. Make her remember why she chose you in the first place.”

They added, “Yes, it might seem like there’s no need for you to go through all this effort, but trust me, the journey to getting married was an even longer and difficult one compared to her having such notions. Engage with her regularly throughout the day, make her feel special when she’s with you.”

In other news, an employer has decided to send her Filipina domestic helper home after discovering that she had borrowed money from an unlicensed moneylender, a situation that allegedly resulted in the family receiving “threatening messages, relentless spam calls, and even physical harassment.”

Posting anonymously in the SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER Facebook group on Wednesday (Jun 3), the employer said she was shocked to learn that her helper had provided the family’s details to the moneylender without their knowledge.

Read more: Singapore employer terminates Filipina maid after family becomes target of alleged loan shark harassment