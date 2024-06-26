SG Politics

ELD requests quotations for mobile workstations amidst election speculation

ByJewel Stolarchuk

June 26, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Elections Department (ELD) has issued a call for quotations for the supply and delivery of 10 mobile workstations—a move that has prompted questions regarding the timing of the next general election.

The tender, posted on the Government Electronic Business (GeBIZ) portal, requires submissions by 1 pm on July 5.

Listed on GeBIZ, the Singapore Government’s central platform for e-procurement, the tender outlines the need for mobile workstations with the following specifications:

64GB RAM, 1TB Primary Solid State Drive (SSD), 512GB Secondary SSD and no internal webcam or a removed integrated webcam.

The tender specifies that the awarded contractor must deliver the workstations within four weeks of receiving the Letter of Acceptance or Purchase Order.

The ELD told the press that price competitiveness and overall value will be critical criteria in the selection process. However, the department noted that it is not obligated to accept the lowest or any quotation.

This call for quotations follows closely on the heels of the recent update to Singapore’s voter rolls, adding to speculation about the next general election, which must occur by November 2025.

See also  GE2020: Singaporeans living in 10 overseas cities can still vote

Seeing this procurement as a preparatory step for the impending election, political observers suggest the election could be called as soon as September 2024. /TISG

