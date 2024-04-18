Health

NUH unveils plans for new centre targeting early cancer detection in 2025

ByJewel Stolarchuk

April 18, 2024

SINGAPORE: The fight against cancer has taken a significant step forward, with the National University Hospital (NUH) announcing ambitious plans to establish the National University Centre for Digestive Health. Set to launch in the first half of 2025, this pioneering center is poised to become a beacon of hope in the realm of early cancer detection.

In a press release issued by NUH, the institution outlined its commitment to enhancing standards in early detection, precise diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of digestive illnesses. With gastrointestinal and liver cancers ranking among the leading causes of cancer-related fatalities, NUH’s initiative stands as a pivotal response to address this pressing health concern.

At the heart of the center’s operations lies a dedication to integrating cutting-edge technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), into its suite of services. From radiology and diagnostics to gastroenterology, hepatology, surgery, and therapeutic procedures, the center aims to leverage AI’s prowess to revolutionize the landscape of cancer detection and treatment.

In line with this vision, NUH has earmarked the development of a state-of-the-art blood-based diagnostic test designed to identify individuals at high risk of stomach cancer. The center will also spearhead research endeavors aimed at uncovering novel biomarkers for early detection of colorectal cancer, a move poised to redefine the paradigm of cancer screening protocols.

The announcement comes on the heels of Singapore’s broader healthcare initiatives, including the recent enrollment of 700,000 residents under the Healthier SG program. With a concerted focus on preventive healthcare measures, NUH’s endeavor dovetails seamlessly with Singapore’s overarching goal of fostering a healthier nation.

Citing data from the Singapore Cancer Registry Annual Report 2021, NUH underscored the urgency of addressing digestive cancers, emphasizing the pivotal role early detection plays in improving patient outcomes and reducing mortality rates.

