Home News In the Hood Non-profit organisation seeks help for sick elderly who do not qualify for...

Non-profit organisation seeks help for sick elderly who do not qualify for govt aid

It is helping more than 200 elderly people

Photo: FB/ Happy People Helping People Community

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A non-profit organisation has reached out on social media for sponsors to help their elderly beneficiaries, some of whom are ill, or do not qualify for government aid.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Mar 11), the Happy People Helping People (HPHP) organisation said they were looking for sponsors.

They said they were currently helping more than 200 elderly people with meal sponsorships and monthly vouchers.

- Advertisement -

“Amongst them, there are those who are worse off, due to illnesses and also due to their inability to qualify to receive government help”.

The HPHP community explained that even though some of these elderly people have children, they may not be receiving sufficient help from them.

“Currently we are supporting a handful of these elderly by helping them pay their bills, rents and also their medical expenses”, they added.

Sponsors are welcome to meet the elderly residents on the first Sunday of every month when they celebrate Happy Sunday.

“Your help will be greatly appreciated”, they added, sharing a photo of an elderly man in a cluttered kitchen, with what looked to be a hospital bed.

During Budget 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced that to encourage Singaporeans to give back to the community, the 250 per cent tax deduction for donations to Institutions of a Public Character will be extended for another two years until the end of 2023. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
International

Public-private partnership can cut 5G rollout cost

Malaysia — A week before the Pakatan Harapan Government was replaced, on Feb 17 last year,  it announced plans to develop 5G infrastructure. The estimated cost of RM21.6 billion would be paid over a five-year period, it said. On Feb 24 last...
View Post
Featured News

PSP’s Kumaran Pillai: Contrast the $300 financial assistance given to elderly with what our mayors are getting

“While the state thinks we should not be overindulging the poor and the marginalised, they think it is morally okay to pay obscene salaries to mayors who basically do zilch,” griped the Progress Singapore Party’s Kumaran Pillai. In a Facebook post after...
View Post
Featured News

Man escapes burning BMW along BKE, thankful to be alive

Singapore – A man driving his BMW on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) noticed a burning smell within the car. Then smoke started coming out and the vehicle caught fire, which destroyed it. On Sunday (March 7), motorist Lester Cher took to...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent