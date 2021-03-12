Non-profit organisation seeks help for sick elderly who do not qualify for govt aid

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A non-profit organisation has reached out on social media for sponsors to help their elderly beneficiaries, some of whom are ill, or do not qualify for government aid.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Mar 11), the Happy People Helping People (HPHP) organisation said they were looking for sponsors.

They said they were currently helping more than 200 elderly people with meal sponsorships and monthly vouchers.

“Amongst them, there are those who are worse off, due to illnesses and also due to their inability to qualify to receive government help”.

The HPHP community explained that even though some of these elderly people have children, they may not be receiving sufficient help from them.

“Currently we are supporting a handful of these elderly by helping them pay their bills, rents and also their medical expenses”, they added.

Sponsors are welcome to meet the elderly residents on the first Sunday of every month when they celebrate Happy Sunday.

“Your help will be greatly appreciated”, they added, sharing a photo of an elderly man in a cluttered kitchen, with what looked to be a hospital bed.

During Budget 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced that to encourage Singaporeans to give back to the community, the 250 per cent tax deduction for donations to Institutions of a Public Character will be extended for another two years until the end of 2023.

