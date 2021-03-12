Driver abruptly jams on brakes; narrowly misses two girls dashing across Tampines street

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A driver had to abruptly jam on his brakes to avoid running over two girls eager to dash across the road.

The incident occurred at a pedestrian crossing along Tampines Avenue 7, just beside Gongshang Primary School.

According to a video posted on popular Facebook page and YouTube channel SG Road Vigilante, the driver was about to pass through a green light when the two little girls made a dash for the road.

One of the girls wearing white could be seen already on the road, but pulled back just in time after seeing the car.

The other girl in red was still on the sidewalk and stopped herself from running across.

Both girls retreated back to the sidewalk after the car stopped moving.

According to the dashcam footage, the incident took place at 4.49 pm. In the video, the car could be seen veering to the left ever-so-slightly but stopped in place when a red Honda passed it on the left.

After pausing for a few seconds, when the girls did not cross the road, the car went on its way.

Last month, a boy who dashed across the road in an Yishun car park was hit by an oncoming car.

The incident on Feb 10 was recorded on the dashcam of another car queuing to exit the car park.

A boy in a yellow T-shirt, who looked to be only six to seven years old, was seen crossing a two-way road.

The boy saw that traffic on his side of the street had stopped, so he raised his hand and proceeded to dash across. However, he did not stop to check for oncoming traffic on the other side of the road.

He was hit by a silver Mitsubishi Attrage turning in to the Yishun Avenue 11 car park. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg