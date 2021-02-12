Boy dashing across the road hit by oncoming car

- Advertisement -

A boy who dashed across the road in an Yishun carpark was hit by an oncoming car.

The incident, which happened on Wednesday (Feb 10), was recorded on the dashcam of another car queuing to exit the carpark.

In a video posted on popular Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, a boy in a yellow T-shirt, who looked to be only six to seven years old, was seen crossing a two-way road.

The boy saw that traffic on his side of the street had stopped, so he raised his hand and proceeded to dash across. However, he did not stop to check for oncoming traffic on the other side of the road.

He was hit by a silver Mitsubishi Attrage turning in to the Yishun Avenue 11 carpark.

Screams could be heard in the background as the car hit the boy, sending him tumbling.

Passers-by, including a food delivery rider and the elderly driver himself, rushed to help the boy.

The delivery rider could be seen talking to the boy and checking for injuries. The boy appeared to be shaken, but seemed unhurt.

Towards the end of the video, a man in a white singlet who seemed to know the boy came towards him and spoke to the driver. /TISG

