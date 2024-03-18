SINGAPORE: In Singapore news today, new guidelines for tour groups visiting Marina Bay Sands were issued on March 15 (Friday), with specific regulations and restrictions designed to “ensure an optimal guest experience for visitors.”

While some groups get to visit different parts of the integrated resort, from last Saturday (March 16) onward, they must observe the following guidelines: “The use of handheld signage, flags and portable microphones for large tour groups is not permitted on the property.”

Also, briefings, which tour guides generally hold before the tour proper begins, should not be held on the property.

“This is to minimise disruptions to operations and the experience of other guests. We request that tour guides brief their groups prior to entering Marina Bay Sands (e.g. to conduct group briefings on the coach prior to arrival, or at the exterior public area),” the advisory from MBS reads.

Tour groups are not allowed to loiter at the integrated resorts, including at the Hotel Lobby, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

Lastly, for the groups that intend to visit the SkyPark Observation Deck, access will be through the exterior of Tower 3. These groups should avoid going through the Hotel Lobby, MBS noted.

Questions regarding these new guidelines may be addressed via email at inquiries@marinabaysands.com or by calling +65 6688 8868.

There has been no news of tour groups disrupting guest experiences at Marina Bay Sands of late.

However, on Sunday (March 10), the police investigated a reported case of physical assault at MBS after Mistress Kira Moon, a drag performer, took to social media to talk about an altercation she and her friends allegedly had with a patron who was said to have uttered a derogatory slur against the performer.

On the following day (March 11), a 63-year-old male man was found dead at the foot of MBS.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed at the time that they had been informed that an unnatural death had occurred, but they did not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

A report in 8World said that the man was believed to have fallen from the hotel. PHV drivers were told in an advisory over social media to avoid the area since police were conducting investigations into the death of the man. /TISG

