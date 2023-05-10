‘No airline is perfect’, Ex-SIA crew member weighs in on viral ‘Pathetic siol’ breakfast post

SINGAPORE: A few days ago, an unhappy traveLler posted on Reddit a photo of his breakfast on a Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore to Melbourne, captioning it “SQ207 SIN to MEL breakfast. Pathetic siol.”

The picture featured a tray with yogurt, a muffin, and a piece of bread individually wrapped in plastic. It spawned nearly 500 comments from Reddit users, many of whom agreed that the morning meal left much to be desired.

“Thanks to tix prices and food quality, have literally switched over to ANA, Jal, Korean Air, Emirates, Lufthansa, BA and Quantas for most of my work and leisure air travel,” wrote one commenter, adding, “Honestly never thought we’d ever do that being lifelong SQ fans. Guess every company has its heyday and SQ has def plateaued.”

“What I don’t understand is what’s with the need to do all of these downgrades,” opined another. “First it was the tray, now what’s inside the tray.”

Others compared the meal to what is served by the Singaporean Armed Forces. “Bruh, that muffin is literally the exact same (censored) SAF night snack muffin.”

Ouch.

However, a former Singapore Airlines cabin crew member weighed in with an explanation on the viral breakfast post, seeking to clarify a few things.

He agreed with the author of the original post, writing that the “continental breakfast looked super unappealing, muffin looks like SAF night snack and it’s definitely something SQ and SATS might want to look into”.

However, he explained that because it’s a Continental breakfast, the meal does not come with sausage and eggs.

He pointed out that the post author did not add that a full lunch service comes after the Continental breakfast.

“OP from first post also did not mention that he was getting a second meal (full lunch service) after the continental breakfast. If you check this link, you can see what meal(s) will be served on any flight you fill in.”

He added that SIA has served this type of breakfast even during pre-pandemic days, and it is not, in fact, a downgrade.

The former crew member also wrote that there have been comments on what in-flight snacks used to be like.

“There are sandwiches, chocolates, potato chips etc for you to choose from (you can even ask for cup noodles). Snacks are on request if available on the flight, and they are usually served when requested during lull periods where no meals are being served.

“On most Australian sectors (excluding Perth or flights with late departure time i.e. SQ231), you’ll get one full meal service and one ‘light meal’ service, which are continental breakfast in the morning or refreshment service when it’s not in the morning.”

He added that no one needs to be “scared” of going hungry on an SIA flight, and those who are unsatisfied with the meals served can always ask the crew if there’s more food available.

“I’m sure they’ll be more than happy to serve you.”

He wrote that he is “Not trying to bring anyone down nor am I defending SQ, just wanted to help everyone see a bigger picture and not just jump into conclusions without much context.

“That being said, I fully agree there are many things SQ and SATS can improve on, no airline is perfect, certainly not one that serves night snack muffins lol.”

His post may be read in full here.

