Stories you might’ve missed, May 10

“WITHIN OUR SHORES, WE MUST ALSO STAY UNITED, LOOK OUT FOR ONE ANOTHER”: LEE HSIEN LOONG IN WORLD WAR II REMEMBRANCE POST

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong recently took to social media to join in on paying homage to the soldiers who lost their lives in World War II. In his post, he stressed the importance of staying united as a nation. Every year on May 8 and 9, the United Nations observes the Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives during the Second World War. On Monday (May 8), Mr Lee took part in paying homage to these world heroes by sharing a Facebook post with a special message. Read more here… PRITAM SINGH EXPLAINS WHY IT’S IMPORTANT TO HAVE AT LEAST 1/3 OF MPS IN OPPOSITION SINGAPORE: In the Workers’ Party’s latest TikTok, secretary-general Pritam Singh is seen explaining in Parliament why it’s important to have at least one-third of the MPs in the opposition. The 49-second clip is an excerpt from the Leader of the Opposition’s speech on the President’s Address on April 20, when he talked about foreign talent in Singapore, English as a requirement for citizens and permanent residents, and the GST hike, among other topics. Read more here… YOUNG PEOPLE ARE CONSIDERING VOTING FOR THE OPPOSITION OVER PAP DUE TO HOUSING WOES — BLOOMBERG REPORT SINGAPORE: A Bloomberg report quotes several young people saying they are considering voting for the opposition in the next election, which could be held before its due date of 2025, because of the hot-button housing issue. The report headlined “Singapore’s Soaring Rents Are Becoming a Political Problem” appeared on May 8 (Monday). Read more here WOMAN TRAINING NEW MAIDS SAYS ONE EMPLOYER ‘INHUMANELY’ CONFISCATED HELPER’S PHONE, ALLOWING HER TO USE IT ONLY ONCE A MONTH TO CONTACT HER FAMILY

SINGAPORE: A woman who trains new maids to care for the elderly wrote that she came across an inhumane employer who would allow her helper to use her phone only once a month.

In a post on reddit’s r/singapore, the woman wrote: “Currently, I work for the elderly and sometimes train new helpers who were tasked to provide caregiving for the elderly. A week ago, I met and trained a new helper from Indonesia”. She added that the maid was informed that her phone would be confiscated and she might use it only once a month after payday to contact her family. “I thought this was inhumane and why implement such rules when we, ourselves wouldn’t be able to abide by it”, the woman wrote.

WOMAN WHO JUST MOVED INTO BTO ASKS: HOW DO I NICELY REJECT PEOPLE FROM COMING TO MY HOUSE?

SINGAPORE: A woman who recently moved with her husband to their BTO (Built to Order) flat is now fielding questions about friends and family coming over for a visit.

The problem is that she doesn’t want them to visit, mainly because the flat is small. “I know my house is small. I don’t want to invite ppl over and be subjected to their scrutiny and judgement, be it imaginary or real. I also don’t like to host gatherings or hang out at homes,” wrote u/cakesandchips on r/askSingapore on Monday (May 8).

