“Within our shores, we must also stay united, look out for one another”: Lee Hsien Loong in World War II remembrance post

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong recently took to social media to join in on paying homage to the soldiers who lost their lives in World War II. In his post, he stressed the importance of staying united as a nation.

Every year on May 8 and 9, the United Nations observes the Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives during the Second World War. On Monday (May 8), Mr Lee took part in paying homage to these world heroes by sharing a Facebook post with a special message.

“Every 8 and 9 May, member states of the United Nations are invited to observe a time of remembrance and reconciliation for those who lost their lives during World War II,” wrote Mr Lee.

He then named a few historical sites in Singapore that pay homage to these heroes as well, saying, “Singapore wasn’t spared. Historical sites such as the Kranji War Memorial, the Civilian War Memorial, and the Cenotaph honour the casualties and victims of the war. Every year, we hold services there on various dates to remember the many brave soldiers and loved ones we lost.”

Mr Lee then discussed the current state of the world and reminded people of the importance of peace and stability. “It is nearly eight decades since WWII ended, but sadly, geopolitical tensions and armed conflict are escalating in parts of the world today,” he wrote. “As we pay tribute to the victims, let us remember never to take peace and stability for granted. Singapore is friends with many countries and we work hard to build strong and enduring ties with them. Within our shores, we must also stay united, look out for one another, and live in harmony. That way we can prosper as one nation, and weather any challenges together.”

Many Singaporeans came together in the comments section of the post to express their support for peace. /TISG

