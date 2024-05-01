;
International

Conservatives defending Trump over violation of gag order on Truth Social, claiming his innocence 

May 1, 2024
Former President Donald Trump faces criminal contempt charges and potential jail time after violating a gag order during his trial, ruled by New York County Judge Juan Merchan. Trump must pay a $1,000 fine for each of nine violations and remove seven offending posts from his Truth Social account and two from his campaign website. 

According to Breitbart, Merchan, with the authority to jail Trump for up to 30 days, cautioned against further infractions. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg withdrew from requesting Trump’s imprisonment, while Trump challenged the gag order, calling it unfair. 

The trial, charging Trump with 34 felonies, is the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president, prompting doubts about fairness and relevance among Americans.

Conservatives say Trump is proving himself to be “innocent” on Truth Social

Apparently, there are claims that his posts are regarding Stormy Daniels admitting that nothing happened between them. Social media users find it unfair that he is unable to defend himself over the claims that are placed upon him. They feel that his freedom of speech is taken away. 

Furthermore, on Truth Social, he claims that Merchan is “crooked” and “conflicted.” He adds that this scene is a disgrace to America. It appears that his followers agree with his sentiment. Trump explains that the whole ordeal that is happening to him feels like a “witch-hunt.” 

In addition to this, conservatives are accusing the liberal judges of being corrupt. They are calling for Merchan to be impeached and removed from court immediately. However, it is unclear how much of these claims are true. 

 

