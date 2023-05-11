Morning Digest, May 11

GRAB DELIVERY MAN SHARES THE “WORST CONDO” TO DELIVER TO

SINGAPORE: A foodpanda delivery man took to TikTok to share his frustrations about the “worst condo” in the Serangoon region to deliver to and the struggles that come with it.

Kingsford Waterbay Condominium in 68 Upper Serangoon View is infamous among delivery men for being one of the most troublesome places in Singapore to make deliveries to.

Read more here…

SOH RUI YONG SAYS SG FOOTBALL NEEDS CHINESE PLAYERS

SINGAPORE: Just when the Singapore men’s football team has been eliminated in this year’s Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, a video clip is circulating online where marathoner Soh Rui Yong says the national team needs Chinese players.

The clip, posted on the Yahoo Southeast Asia TikTok account on April 24, was shared on r/SingaporeRaw on Tuesday (May 9).

Read more here…

KWA KIM LI FINED $8,000 AFTER BEING FOUND GUILTY OF MISLEADING LEE HSIEN YANG AND SHARING CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION WITH PM LEE WITHOUT LHY’S CONSENT

A disciplinary tribunal has fined senior lawyer Kwa Kim Li $8,000 and ordered her to pay Lee Hsien Yang (LHY) close to about $21,000 in costs and disbursements after finding her guilty of misconduct unbefitting an advocate and solicitor.

The ruling was released on Friday (5 May) and represents the latest development in the ongoing dispute between founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s (LKY) children. The feud erupted following disagreements about the late elder statesman’s will and his desire to have their family home at 38 Oxley Road demolished after his death.

Read more here…

“WHO IS LETTING THESE RANDOM COCKS FIGHT NEAR A PLAYGROUND?” NETIZENS RESPOND TO VIDEO OF ROOSTERS FIGHTING IN PUBLIC AREA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have responded to a video showing two roosters fighting on a playground. While some played along and identified their predicted winner, one netizen instead raised concern over the incident taking place by a playground.

An online user took to a Singapore Reddit group on Saturday (May 6) to share a video showcasing a rather intense fight between two roosters. The 50-second video followed a showdown between the two birds as well as the people who seemed to be watching on the sidelines. “Old School Cock Fight at HDB Playground,” the video was captioned.

Read more here…

LOCAL TIKTOK INFLUENCER JIAN HAOTAN BUYS HIS DAUGHTER A STAR WARS LIGHTSABER

SINGAPORE: In a TikTok video, local influencer Jian Haotan finally bought his daughter a lightsaber inspired by Star Wars. The video showed how Jian surprised his daughter by asking her to close her eyes to see her reaction – which gained compliments from the netizens.

Jian stated in his TikTok caption: “There will only be 1 way to solve family feuds from now.”

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg