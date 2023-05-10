Local TikTok influencer Jian Haotan buys his daughter a Star Wars lightsaber

SINGAPORE: In a TikTok video, local influencer Jian Haotan finally bought his daughter a lightsaber inspired by Star Wars. The video showed how Jian surprised his daughter by asking her to close her eyes to see her reaction – which gained compliments from the netizens.

Jian stated in his TikTok caption: “There will only be 1 way to solve family feuds from now.”

Starley, the cute little girl, adorably and politely thanked her father for his surprise gift. She also said how she loved the gift. Jian Haotan and his wife also played with their daughter using their very own lightsabers — this will probably be their new way of bonding now.

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

One TikTok user said: “Starley is so cute and polite and the way she said ‘thank you papa for the lightsaber’ is making me cry. Hao, you and Debbie is doing well with our bby.”

Another user commented on how Jian’s daughter has grown and said: “I lived under a rock for quite a bit until a few months ago and when I saw Starley I was shocked like last time I saw her she could barely say three-syllable words and now she has hair down to her waist and saying full sentences well and she’s growing so well and so quickly.”

One TikTok user referenced the Star Wars movie in his comment by declaring: “May the Fourth be with you, Tan Family.”

More users commented about Starley: “She is so cute”, “She is so adorable”, “Awww so cute voice”, “Her hair and her bangs”, “She’s adorable, a jedi in training”, and “Cutie patootie, definitely came from her mom.”

