“Who is letting these random cocks fight near a playground?” Netizens respond to video of roosters fighting in public area

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have responded to a video showing two roosters fighting on a playground. While some played along and identified their predicted winner, one netizen instead raised concern over the incident taking place by a playground.

An online user took to a Singapore Reddit group on Saturday (May 6) to share a video showcasing a rather intense fight between two roosters. The 50-second video followed a showdown between the two birds as well as the people who seemed to be watching on the sidelines. “Old School Cock Fight at HDB Playground,” the video was captioned.

The words “Cocks fight!” were also embedded in the actual video.

Many netizens took to the comments section of the Reddit thread to weigh in on the matter. Some online users shared their own prediction over which rooster emerged the victor. “Which one did you bet on winning?” asked one.

Another wrote “Curious to know how it ended – I assume the black one eventually won as he was definitely creating his own space. But brown might have pulled it off if he got in a lucky strike.”

A third even went so far as to playfully bet $50 on the black rooster.

However, another online user saw the video in a different light and raised concern over the incident taking place near a playground. “Who is letting these random cocks fight near a playground?” the netizen wrote. “Pretty soon, all the old uncles will be gathering around the playground to bet and it will become an illegal playground cock fighting betting ring.”

Another online user asked, “Are there HDB uncles off-camera placing bets?”

