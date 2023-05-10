SINGAPORE: A man asked ChatGPT to suggest numbers for a draw earlier this month — and to his surprise, three of those numbers matched, and he ended up winning $50.

TikTok user Aaron Tan, who goes by 8_aron on the platform, documented his win in a video, captioning it “Decided to ask CHATGPT for a set of nice 7 numbers for 5/4/23 Draw and it did strike! 😱😱😱 Thanks CHATGPTcaishenye🥇#fyp #tiktok #sgtiktok #trending #chatgpt #viral #huatah #4dboy“

At the beginning of the video, Aaron keys in “Pls give me 7 numbers from 1 to 49,” on ChatGPT.

The A1 programme obliges by giving him the following: 12, 21, 28, 36, 42, 44 and 47.

As it turns out, the winning numbers were 16, 21, 25, 28, 37, 44, plus one other number— 24.

This means that ChatGPT gave Aaron three correct numbers—21, 28 and 44.

He could have won the grand prize of $2.4 million, but $50 is nothing to sneeze at.

Aaron has told media outlet SAYS that he will use the prize money to buy a nice meal for his family.

Since posting about his winning numbers, Aaron has followed up with two additional TikTok videos in answer to questions about his winning strategy.

In the first video, posted on Tuesday (May 9), he explains that he usually uses ChatGPT to do research for school projects.

And it was while doing research on May 2 that he asked ChatGPT to give him seven numbers.

He added that he did not expect to win, so the winning numbers came as a complete surprise.

Because the win made him so happy, he wanted to share his joy on his TikTok account, not expecting it to become such a “big saga”.

He warned, however, against using ChatGPT for winning the lottery, even quoting Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who said that it should be used for a good purpose.

“All these are the future of A1,” he added.

On Tuesday night, he added another TikTok to answer the question: “Do you enter all the previous lottery numbers and ask ChatGPT the next set of numbers, can you please explain?”

