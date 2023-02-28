SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, Ho Ching, appears to be among those who have been won over by the AI language model ChatGPT and has proudly shared one of the responses the chatbot has made, calling Singapore an “overachiever”. Interestingly, the same bot has called Singapore an “authoritarian” country.

Last Friday (24 Feb), Mdm Ho shared a post by the ‘Trust Me, I’m Singaporean’ Facebook page that published ChatGPT’s response when asked to describe Singapore with a sense of humour. Praising Singapore’s cleanliness, architecture and food, the chatbot had said:

“Overall, Singapore is like that overachieving friend who always seems to have everything under control, even if it means sacrificing a little spontaneity and fun. But hey, at least you know you’ll have a clean and delicious time in the Lion City.”

Almost 3,000 people liked the Facebook page’s post.

Interestingly, one of the top comments covers a response from ChatGPT describing Singapore with a darker sense of humour. In its response, which some netizens have deemed “closer to reality,” the chatbot said that the “government knows how to keep a tight grip on things – including your personal freedoms.”

It added, “So come for the food, stay for the strict authoritarianism.”

In another response, ChatGPT said the Singapore Government is always watching and that Singapore is “a place where the government knows what’s best for you, whether you like it or not.”

