Nicole and Sofia Richie in a rare selfie

During a champagne paint night with their family, sisters Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie posed for a rare selfie. The night included dad Lionel Richie who acutely called his Tabasco painting, ‘fire’.

On Wednesday, September 30, the sisters joined the family for an outdoor art party with their father Lionel Richie. The siblings posed for a rare selfie that night, together with Nicole’s 12-year-old daughter Harlow Madden whose father is Joel Madden.

The three of them crouched and smiled for the photo in front of trees lit with stunning string lights. Sofia donned jeans and a white tee, Nicole wore a red strapless outfit and Harlow looked comfortable in white sweatpants, a blush tank top and a shell necklace. “My favorite trio,” Sofia wrote.

The gathering featured mini metal easels at the tables for each guest as well as a small bottle of Moët champagne and a pink box of goodies from The Beverly Hills Hotel. Sofia posted photos of “the cool table” where she worked on an illustration of a bottle of Tabasco sauce on a yellow background. She tweaked the Tabasco label to say ‘SR’ for her initials while her friend Tess Kemper’s drawing read ‘Lord K’. Sofia’s father Lionel also featured his name on the hot sauce label.

The 71-year-old Grammy winner captioned the masterpiece on Instagram, “et voila,” and boasted, “My painting is fire.” Lionel and wife Brenda Harvey adopted Nicole when she was nine. Later on, he welcomed 22-year-old Sofia with Diane Alexander. This art party was held a week after Nicole’s 39th birthday. She even received a shoutout from Adele on her big day.

The “Hello” singer wrote on Instagram, “Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much.”

Sofia celebrated her 22nd birthday in August and was seen boarding a private jet with Kylie Jenner’s pals Anastasia Karanikolaou (better known as Stassie Baby) and Victoria Villarroel. During that time, Sofia had just broken up with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick. E! News reported that the couple had split up ‘for good’ and are ‘no longer speaking.’

“Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” a source told E! News over the summer. “He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses.”

In September, Sofia was spotted having a ‘flirty’ beach day in Malibu, California with Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith.

Jaden would set the record straight, telling Ryan Seacrest, “Me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years. We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too.” The Coachella performer added, “Yeah, we’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun.”