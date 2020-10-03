Myolie Wu’s husband detests how media suggests that she is the breadwinner of the family

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong actress Myolie Wu started seeing entrepreneur Philip Lee in 2014 and the news of their blossoming romance was in the headlines for weeks.

During that period, the media was not pleased with Mr Lee. Mr Lee was known to be a ladies man and the media thought that he was ‘not good enough’ for Ms Wu who was one of Hong Kong’s top actresses.

The couple then tied the knot in 2015 and they did not pay heed to any of the naysayers. However, the speculation took a toll on the couple’s relationship. Ms Wu got candid in an interview recently and the 40-year-old shared that the reports of her supporting Philip financially had affected him badly.

She said: “He was unhappy. I’m very thankful to him for being so understanding. At the time, it was an obstacle in our relationship. I was afraid of scaring him off.” She also admitted that there was no way for her to help him overcome this hurdle. Phillip eventually got over the negativity, gained confidence in his own abilities and learned not to take the criticism to heart.

The actress also shared about her dating history where she said she had been in a relationship where a third party had caused a feud. “I’d be lying if I said I haven’t [experienced this in the past],” she said. “Everyone is bound to have gone through this at least once while growing up. It was painful when it happened.”

She continued with a laugh, “These days, I wouldn’t have energy to deal with such things. Taking care of my children is tough enough as it is.”

Myolie and Phillip have two sons, Brendan, three, and Ryan, one.

Born on November 6 1980, Myolie Wu Hang-yee is a Hong Kong actress and singer. She was born in Hong Kong with Guangdong Taishan ancestry. Myolie is signed under the Hong Kong TVB television station and a singer under contracts with Neway Star.

In 2011, she won “Best Actress” for her role in Curse of the Royal Harem, a TVB grand production, “Most Favourite TV Female Character” for her role in Ghetto Justice and also won “Extraordinary Elegant Actress” at the TVB Anniversary Awards 2011, making her the first ever Triple TV Queen of the year. By the summer of 2015, Myolie left TVB to explore new avenues.