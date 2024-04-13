SINGAPORE: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be in Southeast Asia on a week-long official visit from 14 to 20 April, starting with Singapore.

A business delegation accompanies him as his government seeks to strengthen the country’s international engagement, particularly economic ties in the region.

Prime Minister Luxon is joined on his Southeast Asia trip by Simon Watts, the Minister of Climate Change and Revenue, and Paulo Garcia, New Zealand’s first Member of Parliament of Filipino descent.

“Singapore is one of our most important partners in Southeast Asia and one of our largest sources of foreign investment.

I am delighted to accept Prime Minister Lee’s invitation and look forward to expanding and diversifying our relationship diplomatically and economically,” said PM Luxon in a statement released by the New Zealand Prime Minister’s office.

Singapore and New Zealand strengthened their bilateral cooperation in May 2019 by establishing an Enhanced Partnership, spearheaded by Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong and former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern.

This bilateral economic cooperation focuses on four key areas: trade and economics, security and defense, science and technology innovation, and people-to-people links.

Recognizing the urgency of the climate crisis, Singapore and New Zealand strategically expanded the Enhanced Partnership in 2022 to encompass a dedicated climate change pillar.

This new focus area prioritizes collaboration on critical initiatives like energy transition technologies, carbon market development, and sustainable transport and waste management solutions.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was the last New Zealand Prime Minister to visit Singapore in 2019 and 2022.

During her second visit, a new orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Jacinda Ardern, was named in her honour during a ceremonial welcome by then-President Halimah Yacob (pictured above) at the Istana.

Chris Hipkins assumed the Labour Party leadership and became the new New Zealand Prime Minister when Ardern officially stepped down from both posts on Jan 25 2023.

However, Hipkins’ stay as the country’s prime minister was short-lived as the Labour Party suffered losses in the following general election on Oct 14 2023.

The National Party formed a three-party coalition government with the ACT Party and the New Zealand First Party, and Luxon was sworn in as New Zealand’s next Prime Minister on Nov 27, 2023.

Following his visit to Singapore, PM Luxon and the delegation will travel to Thailand. This marks the first dedicated visit by a New Zealand Prime Minister to the “Land of Smiles” since 2013.

PM Luxon and Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin (pic below) have previously met on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Australia special in March earlier this year.

PM Luxon will conclude his tour of Southeast Asia with a trip to the Philippines, a significant country for New Zealand as a sizeable Filipino diaspora lives there – over 100,000 strong.

Sir John Key was the last New Zealand Prime Minister to make an official visit to the Philippines, attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ meeting in Manila in Nov 2015.

“Southeast Asia is a region that is more crucial than ever to our prosperity and our security. I look forward to meeting my counterparts and seeing firsthand what more we can do to deepen our relationships.

I’m also pleased to be leading New Zealand businesses into the region. Building new connections and renewing relationships with partners and customers in these important markets is a priority,” mentioned PM Luxon.

Prime Minister Luxon emphasised the importance of fostering global relationships, stating they are ‘critical to benefitting the New Zealand economy’. He plans to pursue these partnerships in Southeast Asia and beyond.

“This government is determined to deliver on our plan to rebuild the economy so Kiwis can get ahead again and strengthening our trade and business connections with the world is an important part of that,” explained PM Luxon.