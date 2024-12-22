The confetti has settled, the champagne flutes are empty, and the weight of another year’s promises hangs heavy in the air.

New Year’s resolutions! That annual ritual of self-improvement, a collective exhale of hope and aspiration, was quickly followed by the inevitable disappointment.

And so… as it seems, New Year resolutions, in their current form, are largely ineffective.

Struggling to keep on track

According to John Shepherd Lim, the Chief Wellbeing Officer at the Singapore Counselling Centre, in an article published by Channel News Asia, nearly 60 per cent of people manage to stick to their New Year resolutions, referencing a 2013 Great Eastern survey of 800 individuals from Singapore and Malaysia.

That’s quite impressive. But what about the rest of us? Why do we struggle to stay on track?

Lim explains, “Often, people make New Year resolutions due to social pressure. However, when the resolutions are not driven by personal determination and a lack of self-discipline, people tend to lose motivation quickly.”

The problem isn’t a lack of willpower. It’s a fundamental flaw in the system. We approach these resolutions with a grand, sweeping gesture, promising radical change overnight.

“This year, I’ll lose 20 pounds! I’ll learn Spanish! I’ll finally write that novel!”

These ambitious declarations are often fueled by guilt, pressure, and the intoxicating allure of a fresh start. However, they lack the crucial element of sustainable, realistic planning.

Think about it. How many times have you resolved, only to abandon it within weeks (or days)? The gym membership gathers dust, the language learning app remains unopened, and the novel’s first chapter remains stubbornly unfinished. Why?

Because these resolutions are often too vague, too ambitious, and devoid of a concrete action plan, they’re aspirational statements, not actionable strategies.

A 2023 YouGov Surveys revealed that 61% of Singapore residents plan to focus on improving their physical health in 2024, making it the most common New Year resolution.

Additionally, more than half (53%) aim to better manage their finances.

As a result, brands looking to engage with consumers in 2024 considered addressing their interest in effective wellness solutions and ways to alleviate financial stress.

Moreover, over two in five people intend to spend more time with family and friends (45%) and improve their mental health (42%), surpassing goals like travelling more (27%) and reducing time on social media or their phones (both 24%).

Changing the approach

The key isn’t to abandon resolutions altogether. It’s to revolutionize the approach.

Instead of grand pronouncements, you must focus on small, incremental changes. Instead of aiming for perfection, you should embrace progress. Instead of feeling defeated by setbacks, you must view them as learning opportunities.

What’s the more effective approach then?

Be specific

Instead of “lose weight,” aim to “walk for 30 minutes three times a week.” Instead of “learn Spanish,” commit to “study Spanish vocabulary for 15 minutes daily.” You need to break down your goals into manageable, measurable steps.

Embrace imperfection

Setbacks are inevitable. You shouldn’t allow a missed workout or a skipped study session to derail your entire plan. Acknowledge the slip-up, learn from it, and get back on track. Progress, then, not perfection, is the ultimate goal.

Celebrate small wins

You need to acknowledge and reward yourself for every milestone achieved. This positive reinforcement will help you stay motivated and committed to your goals.

Not about “magic on January 1st”

The brutal truth about New Year’s resolutions is that they’re only as effective as the effort we put into them. It’s not about a magical transformation on Jan 1st. It’s about conscious, consistent effort throughout the year.

So, ditch the unrealistic expectations and embrace a more sustainable, realistic approach to self-improvement. Make 2025 a year about progress, not perfection.

Make this year about YOU!