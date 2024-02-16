Netflix has unveiled the teaser and poster for its latest film, “My Name is Loh Kiwan,” adapted from Cho Haejin’s novel, “I Met Loh Kiwan.”

The film depicts the love story between Loh Kiwan, a North Korean defector portrayed by Song Joong Ki, and Marie, a professional shooter played by Choi Sung Eun.

The new poster displays Loh Kiwan and Marie gazing in opposite directions in a tense moment against a forbidding cityscape, accompanied by the text “An unknown land, a life overshadowed by fear,” alluding to the harsh reality they confront in distant Europe.

“Do we deserve happiness?” is the phrase that reflects the desperate emotions of two individuals lacking a clear refuge, prompting curiosity about how the diverse duo, Kiwan and Marie, will find mutual understanding and solace.

Portraying challenges of life

The teaser, accompanying the poster release, depicts Loh Kiwan heading to Belgium for refugee status, his last lifeline. Kiwan’s weary appearance authentically portrays the challenges of his life as a stranger in an alien place.

Subsequently, Marie, having lost her purpose, encounters Loh Kiwan. Stealing his wallet, Marie discovers it holds the only memento from Kiwan’s mother, fostering a connection between them.

The narrative unfolds as a gripping saga of a man escaping North Korea, seeking a new life, only to confront the unforgiving reality of a harsh society. The show is set to premiere globally on Netflix on March 1.

Renowned South Korean actor

Song Joong Ki a renowned South Korean actor known for his diverse roles, charming personality, and global popularity. He debuted in 2008 and gained early recognition through television shows like “My Precious You” and “Triple.”

His breakthrough came in 2010 with the historical drama “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” and the popular variety show “Running Man,” solidifying his status as a rising star.

Choi Sung Eun was born in 1996 and graduated from the Korea National University of Arts Acting Department.