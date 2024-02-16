Scheduled to commence production on Feb 22, the occult mystery thriller, ‘The Nuns,’ directed by Kwon Hyuk Jae, is a spin-off to the 2015 hit film ‘The Priests,’ featuring Kang Dong Won and Park So Dam.

The narrative revolves around a dedicated clergy group assigned the mission of rescuing a young boy from demonic possession.

In this female-led film, Song Hye Kyo assumes the lead role as Sister Eunia, unwavering in her commitment to saving a possessed soul even when others have relinquished hope for his life. Joining her is Jeon Yeo Bin as Sister Michaela, a nun who chooses to stand by Sister Eunia.

Horror and thriller film

Lee Jin Wook takes on the role of Father Paolo, a priest and psychiatrist, while veteran actor Heo Jun Ho portrays Father Andrea, who is entrusted with leading the exorcism ceremony.

Young actor Moon Woo Jin is cast as Hee Jun, the boy possessed by a demon. The film, alternatively titled ‘Dark Nuns,’ falls within the horror and thriller genres.

Despite limited official plot details, it is anticipated that ‘The Nuns’ will echo the theme of the 2015 Korean horror movie ‘The Priests,’ where two priests conduct an exorcism on a demon-possessed young girl.

Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been will likely portray the nun characters responsible for the exorcism.

Song Hye Kyo’s return to the big screen

This film marks Song Hye Kyo’s highly awaited return to the big screen since her last appearance in 2014.

With a high-budget production and impressive special effects expected, filming is set to begin on February 22, 2024, suggesting a release date likely not before 2025.

While some sources refer to the movie as “Black Nuns,” the official title remains “The Nuns” for now. Specific details regarding the characters played by Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been, as well as the intricacies of the plot, are currently undisclosed.

Born on Nov 22, 1981, in Daegu, South Korea, Song Hye Kyo started her career in the entertainment industry by winning a school uniform model competition at the young age of 14.

She made her acting debut in a small role in the 1996 drama “First Love” and went on to appear in various TV shows and sitcoms in the late 1990s.

Song Hye-kyo’s breakthrough came in 2000 with the melodrama “Autumn in My Heart” alongside Song Seung-heon. This drama gained immense popularity across Asia, propelling her to Hallyu stardom.