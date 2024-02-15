Actor Shin Joo Hwan is set to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend next month, as confirmed by his agency on Feb 14. The wedding is scheduled for March 3.
In his official statement, Shin mentioned their longstanding relationship, emphasizing that despite his bride-to-be not being a public figure, she works in the same industry, demonstrating a deep understanding of his profession.
Reports indicate that Shin’s fiancée is employed in the corporate sector of the entertainment industry, and the couple initially met through their respective jobs.
Known for his roles in popular K-dramas like Summer Strike, Bad and Crazy, Cheese In The Trap, The Producers, and Arthdal Chronicles, Shin Joo Hwan is a familiar face among K-drama enthusiasts.
Began acting career in theatre productions
Additionally, he has made notable appearances in films such as Café Midnight and Fashion King. Shin was born on July 28. 1986 in Seoul, South Korea.
He began acting in theatre productions before transitioning to television and film. He made his television debut in the 2013 drama “The Suspicious Housemaid.”
Shin gained early recognition for his role as Lee Hyun-Seok in the 2017 sci-fi thriller drama “Circle.” He landed his breakout role as the loyal warrior Dalsae in the fantasy epic drama “Arthdal Chronicles” (2019, 2023).
His performance garnered him praise for his intensity and emotional depth. Shin followed up his success with notable roles in dramas such as “Bad and Crazy” (2021), “If You Wish Upon Me” (2022), and “Summer Strike” (2022).
Versatile actor
He showcased his versatility by taking on diverse characters, from a hot-headed detective to a terminally ill patient. Shin is expected to appear in the upcoming dramas “Heroines,” “Whirlwind Fire,” and “Remember My Face.”
Overall, Shin Joo Hwan is a talented rising actor with a promising career. He has demonstrated his ability to take on diverse roles and captivate audiences with his nuanced performances.